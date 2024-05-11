The Carlyle Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

The Carlyle Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $42.50 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $48.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

