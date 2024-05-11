The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.65 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

