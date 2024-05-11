The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $123,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.