The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $39.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VECO

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 533,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,439. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $40.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,495. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after buying an additional 450,685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $11,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 310,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after buying an additional 135,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $3,599,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.