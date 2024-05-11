The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CFO Beth Ann Costello Sells 72,076 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Beth Ann Costello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance
HIG stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Hartford Financial Services Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.