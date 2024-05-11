The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) EVP Kenneth Volk Buys 5,000 Shares

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Volk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 1,509,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,280. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

