The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.88.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

