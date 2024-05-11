The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Up 1%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 14,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 90,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $754.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 71.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

