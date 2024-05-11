The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Timken has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Timken to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Timken stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

