Thomas J. Hollister Acquires 2,400 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Brookline Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $783.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.79.
Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
