Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.5 million. Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWKS

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.