ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $3.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $459,236.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 115,234 shares of company stock valued at $220,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

