Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 30,501 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,139,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,520,350.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of TTSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 74,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $297.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

