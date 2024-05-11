Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

Tile Shop Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tile Shop

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,423,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,019.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,314,361 shares of company stock worth $8,876,446. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

