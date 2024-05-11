Tim Scott Gitzel Sells 50,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total transaction of C$3,544,500.00.

Tim Scott Gitzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total value of C$3,558,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of Cameco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total transaction of C$816,899.10.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCO opened at C$69.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of C$35.65 and a 1 year high of C$72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.5829133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.44.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

