Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TOST. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

TOST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,745,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,866. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Toast by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,778 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toast by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,356,000 after buying an additional 808,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Toast by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after buying an additional 7,191,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

