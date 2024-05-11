Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $21.00 at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of TOST stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Toast by 487.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 98.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Toast by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,045,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 587,788 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

