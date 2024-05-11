Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 86.2% in April

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,400 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the April 15th total of 383,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,144.0 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTUUF remained flat at $7.52 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

