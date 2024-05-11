TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CFO Robert M. Kuhns Sells 540 Shares

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TopBuild Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.81. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $199.31 and a 12 month high of $452.87.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.
