TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.90.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $414.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

