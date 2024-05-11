Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Short Interest Up 73.7% in April

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the April 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of TRML stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,794. The stock has a market cap of $371.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.42. Tourmaline Bio has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

