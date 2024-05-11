Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Craig Hallum

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSEM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 498,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.93. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 487.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,069,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,166,000 after buying an additional 593,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,132,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 139,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 103,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

