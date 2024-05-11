Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.28. 10,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $106.84.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

