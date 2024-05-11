TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPG. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded TPG from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.11.

NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,257.05%.

In other news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG by 11.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,599,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPG by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

