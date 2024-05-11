TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TCON stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 451,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.28. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.