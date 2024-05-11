Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 4,294,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 218.16, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 99.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 480,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

