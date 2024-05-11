Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.16, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,495,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

