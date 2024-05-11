Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $107.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.22.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 4,294,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

