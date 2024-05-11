Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.22.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 4,294,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.