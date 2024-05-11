Trade Desk’s (TTD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $87.26. 4,294,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trade Desk by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after buying an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

