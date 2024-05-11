TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.750-33.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 31.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded down $8.37 on Friday, reaching $1,310.49. 212,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,578. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $768.05 and a 1 year high of $1,330.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,222.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,087.09. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,311.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares worth $69,841,110. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.