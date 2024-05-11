Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 2.8 %

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

