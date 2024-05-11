Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TVTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.69.

TVTX opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,828,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 539,500 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

