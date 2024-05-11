Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.57.

TMCI stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $36,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 811,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 584,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

