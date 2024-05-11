Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Tredegar Stock Performance

Tredegar stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 87,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,285. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $223.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

