Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 927,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,491 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 829,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

