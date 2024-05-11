Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 589.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,423 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,820 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

