Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIP. UBS Group raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.7 %

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 4,499,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

