Truist Financial Boosts Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $33.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
