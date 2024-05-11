TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Craig Hallum

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.27. 459,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. On average, analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TTEC by 43,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

