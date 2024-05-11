Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 238.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 107.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 400,117 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 350,060 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,208.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 162,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 96,057 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

