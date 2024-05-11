Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $17.35 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,895.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,229 shares of company stock valued at $124,736. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $4,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

