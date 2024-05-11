U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

USEG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 56.50% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

