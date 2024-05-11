U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Stock Down 2.5 %
USEG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 56.50% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.