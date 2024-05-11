Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Bank of America

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.75.

UBER traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $66.99. 18,924,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

