Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $87.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.99. 18,924,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The company has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,208,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 151,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.