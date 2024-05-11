Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Ubiquiti has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI traded up $10.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.19. 197,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.22. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $189.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

UI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

