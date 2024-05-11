Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of UBSFY opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

