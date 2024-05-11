UBS Group Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $16.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,963,000 after buying an additional 586,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after buying an additional 8,909,420 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $120,619,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.