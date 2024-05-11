UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of UCBJY traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.4574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. UCB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

