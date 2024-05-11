UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

ULS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

In other UL Solutions news, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at $99,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 in the last three months.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.